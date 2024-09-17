Jenn Tran Gets Follow From Max Strus After Shooting Her Shot

Jenn Tran shot her shot and it may have actually worked! The Bachelorette star received an Instagram follow from Cleveland Cavaliers star Max Strus after giving him a shout-out in an interview.

“Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here. I’m ready,” Jenn, 26, said on the September 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I really like basketball.”

However, right before she made that declaration, she admitted that she wasn’t ready to date yet following her split from Devin Strader, citing “trust issues” as the reason. “[Even] if Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don’t think I could say yes yet because it would be messy,” Jenn explained, referencing another famous basketball player.

When she was informed that Jayson, 26, is reportedly dating Ella Mai, she changed her focus to be on Max, 28, instead.

Meanwhile, Jenn has been spending a lot of time with Jonathon Johnson, a contestant from her season, since the Bachelorette’s September 3 finale. She insisted that they’re not together romantically, but didn’t rule it out for the future.

“Jonathon is so great and so amazing and such a good person,” she gushed. “Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this, but I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being. He’s just so good. I’m just not in a place in my heart and in my life to be dating somebody or to even be thinking about the possibility of investing myself into anybody, especially Jonathon. But I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes.”