Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jenn Tran Gets Follow From Max Strus After Shooting Her Shot

Getty (2)

The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Gets Instagram Follow From Max Strus After Shooting Her Shot With Him

News
Sep 17, 2024 9:19 am·
By

Jenn Tran shot her shot and it may have actually worked! The Bachelorette star received an Instagram follow from Cleveland Cavaliers star Max Strus after giving him a shout-out in an interview.

“Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here. I’m ready,” Jenn, 26, said on the September 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I really like basketball.”

However, right before she made that declaration, she admitted that she wasn’t ready to date yet following her split from Devin Strader, citing “trust issues” as the reason. “[Even] if Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don’t think I could say yes yet because it would be messy,” Jenn explained, referencing another famous basketball player.

The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran, Devin Strader's Relationship Timeline
 The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran and Devin Strader's Relationship Timeline

When she was informed that Jayson, 26, is reportedly dating Ella Mai, she changed her focus to be on Max, 28, instead.

Meanwhile, Jenn has been spending a lot of time with Jonathon Johnson, a contestant from her season, since the Bachelorette’s September 3 finale. She insisted that they’re not together romantically, but didn’t rule it out for the future.

“Jonathon is so great and so amazing and such a good person,” she gushed. “Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this, but I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being. He’s just so good. I’m just not in a place in my heart and in my life to be dating somebody or to even be thinking about the possibility of investing myself into anybody, especially Jonathon. But I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Jenn also has a lot to focus on right now aside from dating as she’s a contestant on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

The Miami resident got engaged to Devin, 28, on The Bachelorette, but he called it off less than three months later at the beginning of August. Jenn accused Devin of becoming a different person almost “immediately” once cameras stopped rolling in May.

Who Does Bachelorette Jenn Tran Pick? Finale Spoilers
 Who Does The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran Pick in Season 21? Finale Spoilers

Jonathon, 28, made it to the final 3 and fantasy suites week on The Bachelorette, but Jenn sent him home at that rose ceremony. She then ended things with runner-up Marcus Shoberg, who wasn’t able to commit to getting engaged.

At the final rose ceremony, Jenn proposed to Devin and also accepted a Neil Lane engagement ring from him. 

After the split, she said on the live Bachelorette finale aftershow, “I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life. He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

She also called Devin out for following other women on Instagram one day after the breakup and going clubbing in New York while she was mourning the split.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.