The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran shared advice for Grant Ellis ahead of his debut as the season 29 lead of The Bachelor during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Pick wisely, honey,” Jenn, 26, said of her advice for Grant, 30, during the Tuesday, September 24, taping of Dancing With the Stars.

Jenn then predicted that Grant will make a great Bachelor lead based on her experience with him during her own season. “He was so open hearted and he was so vulnerable and so ready to be in love that I have no doubts he’s going to do the same on his season,” she shared. “So my advice is to keep going into it with an open heart and I know he’s going to do that and that’s why I’m so excited to see him succeed.”

Fans first got to know Grant when he made his reality TV debut during season 21 of The Bachelorette. After he was sent home ahead of the hometowns episode in August, it was revealed that he was getting a second chance at love when he was announced as the show’s next lead.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections,” ABC said in a press release at the time. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Following the announcement, ABC posted a video of Grant sharing the news with his family via social media. “I’m just calling to let you know I was selected to be the next Bachelor,” he told his mom during the call.

His mom couldn’t hold back her excitement as she exclaimed, “No way! Are you kidding me? Tell me you’re kidding. I’m so excited! I’m so happy for you!”

The clip continued with Grant explaining that he hoped his mom and grandmother would tune in when his season airs, and she promised that they would.

While Jenn is rooting for Grant to find love, she unfortunately didn’t find her own happily ever after on the show. She got engaged to Devin Strader during the final rose ceremony, though revealed that he broke up with her before the season finale aired. Not only did she accuse Devin, 28, of blindsiding her by ending their engagement on a phone call, but she also claimed that he followed many women on social media after their split.

While speaking to Life & Style, Jenn said that she now believes their split was a “blessing in disguise” after Devin showed his true colors.

Disney/John Fleeno

“I came out of this with so many supporters and a community of women that I didn’t know that I could have behind my back. And that’s the most beautiful part of it, is women coming together to support women,” she said while reflecting on the end of their romance. “I would say for women going through toxic relationships, this wasn’t the first one that I’ve been in, and really it’s tough when you’re in it because you think it’s your fault and you want to doubt yourself.”

Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman