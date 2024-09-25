The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran believes that her split from ex Devin Strader was a “blessing in disguise,” and she looked back at the end of their romance during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“I came out of this with so many supporters and a community of women that I didn’t know that I could have behind my back. And that’s the most beautiful part of it, is women coming together to support women,” Jenn, 26, told Life & Style while reflecting on her split from Devin, 28, during the Tuesday, September 24, taping of Dancing With the Stars. “I would say for women going through toxic relationships, this wasn’t the first one that I’ve been in, and really it’s tough when you’re in it because you think it’s your fault and you want to doubt yourself.”

When asked what advice she would share with women in toxic relationships, Jenn said they should “trust yourself the best that you can” and “lean on your friends and family.” She also urged people to “never doubt yourself.”

Jenn also discussed how competing on season 33 of DWTS has positively impacted her confidence after the end of her engagement.

“Obviously after a breakup, your confidence definitely takes a toll,” the TV personality continued. “But to be here, to learn something new, to be able to move my body in ways that I didn’t know I could do before, to put on a performance in front of a lot of people, it’s definitely helping me rebuild my confidence in ways that I didn’t think that I could before.”

She added that she’s “so grateful to be able to be here and to keep doing that,” noting that the experience has been “healthy” for her.

“I can feel it, you know?” Jenn continued. “I don’t know what I would do without being here.”

Fans watched the former couple get engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette earlier this month. However, it was revealed that they split before the After the Final Rose special was filmed. Jenn accused Devin of pulling back from her after their engagement, and she also claimed he followed several women, including Bachelor Nation’s Maria Georgas, on social media shortly after he broke up with her during a phone call.

After facing backlash for his actions, Devin broke his silence in a 13-minute video posted via Instagram on September 10. He insisted that he wasn’t “lying” about his love for Jenn, and claimed that he ended their romance because he “wasn’t good enough” for her.

Disney/John Fleenor

The drama only escalated when Life & Style confirmed that Devin’s ex had a restraining order against him for harassing her in 2017. He later denied the claims in a statement issued on September 19. “The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “That restraining order was never granted and fully dismissed.”

Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman