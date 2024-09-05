Jenn Tran has the support of her brother, James Tran, after the heartbreaking ending to her season of The Bachelorette. One day after the show’s Tuesday, September 3, finale, James shared words of encouragement for his sister on Instagram.

“So … that was rough and dare I say, needlessly cruel,” James wrote, referring to Jenn, 26, coming face-to-face with Devin Strader and then having to watch their proposals back following a post-filming breakup. “It’s hard to hold grudges against any one person or entity though. We all have our priorities. And I like to think the intentions are honorable as well.”

James was in the audience as Jenn broke down in tears during her confrontation with Devin, 28, who she said broke up with her over the phone one month prior. After a difficult conversation on live television, Jenn had to sit next to Devin as footage from the final rose ceremony was shown to the audience. The clip featured Jenn proposing to Devin and then him giving her an engagement ring in return.

However, Jenn said her fiancé became “distant” almost “immediately” after filming ended. He broke off their engagement after less than three months.

“In a partnership, we try our best to be upfront about both,” James continued. “But sometimes things don’t align perfectly and you get small ripples. Other times, when the partnership has failed completely, you get huge waves like last night that will toss you around, suffocate you, and bruise you. And when you make it back to the surface, all you have to remember is to just keep swimming. You’ll be back on short in no time, ready for the next one.”

He concluded his post with a note directly to Jenn, adding, “Hang tight, sis. Your heart will be beating to a much better rhythm soon.”

James met Devin and Jenn’s runner-up, Marcus Shoberg, in Hawaii before the final rose ceremony. He was upfront with Jenn that he was skeptical about whether she should get engaged to either man so quickly. The physician assistant student then broke things off with Marcus, 32, because he wasn’t fighting hard enough for her.

“I’m sick and tired of investing so much time and energy to someone who doesn’t feel the same way,” she admitted. They were on amicable terms when they reunited at After the Final Rose.

However, with Devin, the breakup was much fresher and Jenn was still reeling over how much she felt like he changed when the show ended. “I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship [and] I didn’t feel that,” she explained. “I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life.”

She also said that Devin told her he “regretted” the engagement and he admitted that he started having “doubts” about a future with Jenn once they were back in the real world. Jenn said she was willing to call off the engagement and just date Devin in order to take some of the pressure off, but revealed that he was “checked out” of the relationship completely.

Despite her heartbreak, Jenn is quickly on her way to bouncing back. On Wednesday, September 4, she was confirmed as a cast member for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.