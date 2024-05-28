Justin Theroux has landed a buzzy central role in this year’s highly anticipated nostalgic sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is produced by Brad Pitt’s production company. The casting news comes as Jennifer Aniston and her friends roll their eyes about how shamelessly he continues to milk her industry contacts, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Justin is trying to revive his feature film acting career after a few years out of the game and he needed this part badly – it’s a juicy role and he’s a big part of the movie. Plus the movie has real buzz!” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style. “Everybody can relate to Justin’s desperation to be in something like this, especially Jen. But come on, what’s really going on here?”

The insider claims that Jennifer, 55, her team and friends are “constantly chattering” about how Justin, 52, is “the eternal opportunist who doesn’t take optics into account when he picks a role where he’s surrounded by people who used to be in Jen’s life but aren’t anymore.”

“It’s insensitive and it looks bad! Jen is embarrassed for him, and there’s clearly a better way to handle it,” the source continues. “Jen is pretty done with Justin in this regard, and she’s never liked people who will do anything to make it without thinking about the bigger picture.”

The insider adds that “the tenuous friendship” Jennifer and Justin maintained following their split is likely over “because he looks so insensitive for making this movie.” After all, the film is being produced by Plan B, which Jennifer used to be a partner in, and costars Winona Ryder, whom Jennifer previously kissed during an episode of Friends over 20 years ago.

“It looks bad and weird. Jen knows it, and it didn’t have to be this way!” the source concludes about Justin’s casting in the movies, which will be released on September 6.

The former couple were married from 2015 until 2017, though seemingly maintained a friendship after they called it quits. Justin even shared insight into their split while speaking to New York Times in 2018.

“The good news is that was probably the most—I’m choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said at the time.

The Leftovers actor then called the breakup “heartbreaking,” acknowledging that their “friendship would not be the same.”

“But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of,” Justin continued.