Plus-one! Nicole Brydon Bloom brought boyfriend Justin Theroux as her date to twin sister Chrissy’s wedding in NYC on December 21, 2023. The Gilded Age actress, 29, shared a series of snaps online from the big day, including one of her and the 52-year-old actor posing for a mirror selfie with his rescue dog, Kuma, at the Plaza Hotel. The two were first linked over the summer, and while there’s a 23-year age gap, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that it hasn’t been a problem for them at all.

“When Nicole met Justin, they just hit it off,” spills the source. “She’s nuts about him, and friends say Justin is pretty crazy about her, too.”