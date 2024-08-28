Jennifer Lopez has been shedding the pounds since she and estranged husband Ben Affleck called it quits. While she looks fantastic, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that her friends think it’s had a major impact on her mood and general discomfort levels when the cameras are off.

“She’s dropped so much weight in such a little amount of time that it’s got to be anxiety related. Jennifer hates the direction her life has taken, and she can’t control what Ben’s doing but she can manipulate her diet and exercise regime,” the source explains to Life & Style.

After noting that focusing on her health has kept Jennifer, 55, “sane,” the insider adds, “She’s working out like crazy, mornings and afternoons for hours at a time.”

Not only is Jennifer working out more than usual, but the source claims she is also strict about her diet. “She’s not eating nearly enough, just salads by the look of her. No wonder she’s walking around with a rumbling tummy and is cranky,” the insider continues. “She flies off the handle quite easily and gets emotional about stuff she wouldn’t have batted an eyelid over before.”

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

“People around her just wish she’d eat a sandwich or have some chocolate,” the source concludes. “But she’s on a mission to get as ripped as possible, especially as she’s back on the singles market.”

While rumors first began to swirl that Jennifer and Ben, 52, were having marital issues in May, the “On the Floor” singer did not confirm their split until she filed for divorce on August 20. She didn’t reveal if they agreed to a prenup in the filing, and she requested that neither she nor Ben get spousal support. Additionally, Jennifer listed their date of separation as April 26.

Prior to the divorce filing, an additional insider exclusively told Life & Style that Jennifer was focusing on her revenge body amid their marital woes. “J. Lo’s convinced that the best revenge is looking good, so she’s thrown herself into a total body makeover, to the detriment of pretty much every other part of her life,” the source shared on August 1.

“She can’t stand the idea that people think she’s sitting home alone crying over Ben so even though the last thing she wants to do is put on a smile for the cameras, she forces herself to do it,” the insider continued. “After that she’ll do a sweat session in her sauna followed by a cold plunge to burn extra fat and rev up her metabolism before a boring lunch of steamed fish and veggies.”

Neither Ben nor Jennifer have publicly commented on their divorce, though a third source exclusively told Life & Style that their split was “a long time coming.”

“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” the insider shared. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The source added that J. Lo “held out hope they could fix” their marriage, though “Ben had no intention of working on things.” The insider continued, “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”