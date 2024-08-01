Jennifer Lopez has been exercising like an Olympic athlete since Ben Affleck called time out on their marriage — but pals say she’s taking it to an extreme degree, and it’s leaving little time for anything else.

“J. Lo’s convinced that the best revenge is looking good, so she’s thrown herself into a total body makeover, to the detriment of pretty much every other part of her life,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

On May 15, In Touch exclusively reported that the Good Will Hunting star, 51, and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, are “headed for a divorce” and that Ben moved out of their martial home. Neither have publicly addressed the split rumors, though Ben has been seen without his wedding ring on, and he was nowhere to be found when J. Lo celebrated her recent birthday in the Hamptons.

Now, it seems as though the Marry Me actress is sweating out her frustrations. “She’s in the gym at the crack of dawn every morning for a two-hour session with her trainer, then she has a breakfast of egg whites and grilled veggies before getting full glam done so she can head out to get her photo taken and pretend she’s happy.”

Celebrity Crossword 4 Crosswords Play now

Though the status of Bennifer hangs in the balance, J. Lo has been spotted out and about numerous times since news broke that the couple was on thin ice. Meanwhile, Ben purchased a new home in Los Angeles, California, for $20,500,000 and he closed escrow on July 24, according to the real estate listing.

The date is especially significant, as it marked the day Jennifer turned 55.

Gotham/GC Images

“She can’t stand the idea that people think she’s sitting home alone crying over Ben so even though the last thing she wants to do is put on a smile for the cameras, she forces herself to do it,” says the source. “After that she’ll do a sweat session in her sauna followed by a cold plunge to burn extra fat and rev up her metabolism before a boring lunch of steamed fish and veggies.”

But that’s not all. “She’s not eating a single bite of carbs because she’s hell bent on getting more shredded than she’s ever been,” the insider reveals. “Her second workout of the day is another couple of hours where she really goes hard on the weights with tons of squats, lunges, ab work, all of it.”

Adds the source, “Most trainers would tell her to take a day off in between but she’s not hearing it, she’s on a mission and won’t stop until she feels like her body is tighter than it’s ever been so she can show Ben what he’s missing. It’s all very extreme, even if she does look great.”

Things aren’t looking up for the pair. Ben and Jennifer are reportedly set to file for divorce after months of split rumors. In fact, multiple sources told the Daily Mail in a report on Wednesday, July 31, that the couple’s divorce paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”