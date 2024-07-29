Amid Jennifer Lopez’s marital issues with Ben Affleck, the A-lister is spending quality time with her teenage twins, Max and Emme Muñiz.

On Sunday, July 28, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, shared rare social media photos with her children. “My whole heart,” she captioned the post, along with two heart emojis. In the first shot, Jennifer posed next to Max, 16, who stood slightly taller than his famous mom. She rocked a green dress with a white belt and stared at her son with a big smile on her face.

The second image was a selfie of Jen and Emme, 16. J. Lo wore big sunglasses and flashed a smile for the camera, while Emme posed with headphones placed around their neck. Finally, Jennifer also included a throwback picture of the twins from when they were young children.

In May, Jennifer announced that she would be canceling her planned summer tour, and the tour’s promoter confirmed that the decision was made so she could spend more time with her family. This came just weeks after In Touch reported that Ben, 51, had moved out of the home he and Jennifer shared and that the two were “headed for a divorce.”

So far, the couple has not filed paperwork to officially split. However, Jennifer did not acknowledge their second wedding anniversary on social media and Ben did not appear in any of her birthday posts (she turned 55 on July 24).

Meanwhile, TMZ reported on July 27 that Ben had purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles after months of living at a rental property in Brentwood. This came after he and Jen put their mansion on the market for $68 million earlier in the month. The Oscar winner also reportedly moved all of his things out of the shared home in June while Jen was vacationing in Europe.

Upon returning home from the trip, Jennifer has been spending time on the east coast, with sightings in New York City and the Hamptons. While reflecting on her birthday, she even seemingly snubbed Ben by citing her fans as being the “biggest gift” in her life.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together,” she wrote. “It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you…”

Both Ben and Jen have stayed tight-lipped about the divorce rumors. They tied the knot in July 2022, just over a year after they reconnected following their 2004 split.