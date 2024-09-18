Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gushes about being a father of three and reveals if he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, plan to have more children during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

While discussing upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike, 42, exclusively tells Life & Style that it is “amazing” being a dad of three. He and Lauren, 39, welcomed their eldest child, son Romeo, in May 2021, followed by daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth in January 2023 and daughter Luna in March 2024.

“It’s like a happy little circus. You know, we just welcomed baby Luna Lucia Sorrentino and now we have babies just running in just directions,” Mike shares, reflecting on his family of five. “It’s lots of fun.”

He adds that Romeo and Mia have been “great” when it comes to their roles as big siblings to Luna. “Romeo is such an amazing big brother. He’s very protective of his two younger sisters and he’s very, very affectionate. It is so adorable,” the MTV personality reveals.

“We’ve had babies back to back to back,” Mike continues. “It’s really a magical time and I’m so grateful to really be in this period of my life right now.”

Despite loving being a parent, Mike admits that he and Lauren are not sure if they want to have more children. “I do love kids. I’m one of four and, and Lauren is one of four,” he explains before noting that their “plan was to take a break this year” and just focus on their three kids because they had them “back to back to back.”

“So we were planning on taking a break this year and just figuring out three, because three is definitely not easy,” he continues. “But we’re definitely not closing the door on four.”

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in 2018, and they have been open about the joys of parenthood over the years.

Back in December 2023, Mike opened up about how he hopes his kids can learn from his past mistakes after they were documented in the public eye. “They know their daddy turned into a legend, a sober dad, and I have overcome so many obstacles to be the man I am today,” the longtime reality star told Us Weekly about his kids while discussing his memoir, Reality Check. “I think they’ll be very inspired by their dad’s progress and journey. I think I’ll wait until they’re probably 18 [to let them read the book].”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

He also revealed if he plans to let his kids watch Jersey Shore when they’re older. “They’re probably going to watch Jersey Shore when they’re in high school,” he said at the time. “I would love for them to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation first, which is a little tamer, but hopefully in high school they can dive into that stuff.”

Fans can continue to watch Mike’s journey as a parent when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.