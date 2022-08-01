There’s another Situation on the way! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) are expecting their second baby together.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good,” Mike, 40, shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 31. Lauren, 37, shared the same message on her social media page. The couple already shares son Romeo Reign, who was born in May 2021.

Following their exciting announcement, the couple’s Jersey Shore costars took to the comments section and shared tons of well wishes.

Mike Sorrentino/ Instagram

“So so so happy for you guys!!!” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wrote. “Yassssssss,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley added.

Mike and Lauren met in college — before the MTV star was on the famed reality series — and reconnected years down the road. They officially married in November 2018, and announced that they were pregnant with little Romeo in December 2020. Lauren told Life & Style exclusively in March that their son is friends with all of the other Jersey Shore kids.

“We have the Jersey Shore babies over as often as we can, whether we’re filming or not. Jenny lives like literally around the corner from us. So, it’s really cute to see, you know, Meilani and Greyson with him,” she shared at the time, referring to Jenni’s kids. “They’re all adorable. We love getting them together.”

While Romeo celebrated his first birthday in May of this year, Lauren also told Life & Style that there was a lot of planning that went into the party.

“We’re starting to plan his first birthday now, so we’re hoping to get all those details soon, but we’re just so excited to have our first big celebration for him,” she gushed at the time. “He loves the movie Luca. I mean, he doesn’t know what’s really going on, but I love the movie Luca and he loves the music in it. He’s very into the music. So, I think we’re going to do that kind of ‘Italian-Rome-Romeo’ theme.”

The New Jersey natives are now gearing up to become a family of four, but they experienced some hardships along the way when it came to having kids. The duo announced in November 2019 that they had experienced a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. It was hard. It was really difficult,” Lauren shared in an ABC interview at the time. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Now, the couple is happier than ever.