Time flies! Jersey Shore‘s Lauren Sorrentino and husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign, in May 2021. Now, almost a year later, the reality TV parents are planning their little man’s first birthday party.

“We’re starting to plan his first birthday now, so we’re hoping to get all those details soon, but we’re just so excited to have our first big celebration for him,” Lauren, 37, tells Life & Style in an exclusive video interview. “He loves the movie Luca. I mean, he doesn’t know what’s really going on, but I love the movie Luca and he loves the music in it. He’s very into the music. So, I think we’re going to do that kind of ‘Italian-Rome-Romeo’ theme.”

Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Of course, the other Jersey Shore babies will be in attendance. “We have the Jersey Shore babies over as often as we can, whether we’re filming or not. Jenny lives like literally around the corner from us. So, it’s really cute to see, you know, Meilani and Greyson with him,” Lauren says, referring to Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s two children.

“They’re all adorable,” the New Jersey native, who launched her skincare line, Skincare by Laurens, on Tuesday, March 15, gushes. “We love getting them together.”

Despite lots of little ones running around, Lauren and Mike, 39, who began dating in college and later got married in November 2018, still manage to make time for each other. “We’re schedulers. So, we schedule everything. Like, if it’s not in the calendar, it’s not happening,” Lauren reveals.

“We just make sure that we have time. I haven’t really put it in the calendar … like that level of it, but we’ll check to make sure like, OK, we’re both off this day,” she clarifies. “We’re both home today, and you have to make time for each other because the cliché that time flies is the most true statement I’ve ever experienced — especially being a parent now. The time just … there are not enough hours in the day. So, it’s really important to make time for each other.”