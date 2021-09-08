Hanging out in style! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) gave fans an inside look at their newborn son Romeo’s tranquil and simplistic playroom on Tuesday, September 7.

“So, this is Romeo’s playroom,” the reality star, 36, revealed via her Instagram Stories while showing off the sweet space, including his daybed, pillows, toy boxes and the room’s adorable patterned wallpaper. “Designed by Vanessa Antonelli.”

The baby boy’s playroom also boasts a cute beach poster complete with the phrase “The Coast Is Clear,” a neutral-colored basketball hoop and low bookshelves “so that when Romeo is walking he can take the books down and put them back,” according to his mama.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars opened up to In Touch about their son’s equally serene nursery in April 2021. “It’s so pretty,” Lauren gushed about the room at the time. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people.” The calm bedroom features all “neutral” colors, including lots of “creams, grays and whites.”

When she isn’t focused on designing her son’s living area, Lauren is all about nurturing her postpartum body. “[Three] weeks postpartum and in full mom mode, no makeup, hair in a bun [and] juggling both our bottles,” she flaunted her post-baby curves via Instagram in June 2021. “I wasn’t sure what my recovery would be like from an unexpected [C-section] after hours of laboring, it wasn’t easy to say the least, but it was all worth it, and I am eternally in awe of what this body achieved. Proud of myself.”

Romeo is a total cutie — and he already has enough charm to make it on TV like his parents. His dad sees a future on the airwaves for all of the Jersey Shore kids, including his own. “I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18, because that’s how close we are,” Mike told In Touch. “We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents and it’s really amazing to have close friends like that.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of baby Romeo’s stunning playroom!