Killing it, mama! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), showed off her slim post-baby body just three weeks after giving birth to the couple’s first child, son Romeo Reign.

“[Three] weeks postpartum and in full mom mode, no makeup, hair in a bun [and] juggling both our bottles,” the 36-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a cropped zip-up hoodie and black workout leggings. “I wasn’t sure what my recovery would be like from an unexpected [C-section] after hours of laboring, it wasn’t easy to say the least, but it was all worth it and I am eternally in awe of what this body achieved. Proud of myself.”

Sitch, 38, made sure to leave some love for his woman on the post. “You look amazing mama bear,” he wrote in the comments section. Jersey Shore costar Deena Buckner (née Cortese) also took to the comments section to tell Lauren she was “looking amazing” in the snap.

The former real estate agent and the reality star revealed in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren wrote alongside a sweet Instagram photo taken in their kitchen that revealed their baby’s due date in May 2021.

Throughout her pregnancy, the fashion school grad was open about how her body was changing and loved to share baby bump photos. “We are officially 25 weeks and baby Sitch is the size of a cauliflower! Time is going so fast right now but I want to make sure I book a little maternity photo shoot so I can have these memories forever,” Lauren gushed in February. “Please let me know what your favorite stage of pregnancy was, I think I may be in mine right now because I’m feeling good, not huge yet and able to eat what I want, for now, that may change again.”

The couple, who got married in November 2018, suffered a tragic miscarriage one year after tying the knot. However, the pair persevered in their quest to build a family. In July 2020, they told In Touch they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant and that they would even update fans via social media when they had news to share. “A lot of people always speculate, but we’re an open book,” Lauren explained at the time. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

When they finally were expecting, the longtime loves felt immense gratitude in the wake of their fertility struggles. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time, and it was our blessing,” Lauren previously shared.