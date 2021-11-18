Singer Jessica Simpson was called out by fans for seemingly plumping her lips bigger in a photo celebrating her engagement anniversary with husband Eric Johnson.

“San Ysidro Ranch celebration of 11 years being engaged and saying, ‘YES, I will marry YOU,’” the Open Book author, 41, captioned a loved-up selfie with the former football player, 42.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

“Hard to recognize,” one follower commented, while someone else added, “Whoah … lips.” Another user asked, “WTF did you do to your lips,” while a separate follower said the “Irresistable” singer “needed to chill” on getting “work” done.

The Texas native previously talked about getting “Restylane” to enhance her pout, which she said “fades.”

In addition, Michigan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell, who has not treated the Dukes of Hazzard actress, previously told Life & Style that Jessica’s lips exhibit a “tell-tale sign” that she may have altered her look.

“The lower lip should be slightly larger than the upper,” the physician said in 2017. “The reversal of normal anatomy is a tell-tale sign of injections.”

That being said, Jessica has been extremely open about plastic surgery over the years and opened up in her memoir about having two back-to-back tummy tucks in 2015 after the birth of her and Eric’s two eldest children, daughter Maxwell and son Ace. The couple also share daughter Birdie.

At the time, the “Take My Breath Away” singer told fans she achieved her post-baby body from following Weight Watchers, but there was a lot more than happened behind the scenes.

“The surgery wasn’t for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin [caused by pregnancy],” the Employee of the Month actress recalled.

The mom of three continued, “I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let [husband Eric] see me without a white T-shirt on. I had sex with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself.”

The surgery was successful, but Jessica wasn’t pleased with the results and scheduled another tummy tuck two months later. Unfortunately, the second procedure was riddled with complications.

“I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures,” the “With You” singer said. She spent nine days at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and narrowly avoided needing a blood transplant.

“I need to say this: If you have stretch marks from pregnancy, I hope you can be proud that your body created life,” she wrote. “I was not strong enough. It touched all my insecurities, and I couldn’t handle it.”