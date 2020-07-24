Money in the bank! Kissing Booth and Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King is quickly becoming one of the biggest breakout stars in Hollywood — but does her wallet reflect her successes? The A-lister is worth a solid $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How, exactly, has she amassed so much cash with such a young career? Here’s a breakdown.

Joey Is, First and Foremost, an Actress

The performer has been working in the business since before she started kindergarten! Joey worked actively in commercial acting until she was 6 years old and starred in hundreds of commercials growing up.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

In 2006, when she was 7, she appeared on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before going on to star in her first film project, Reign Over Me, the same year. From there, she appeared in several popular films, TV shows and animated works as she aged, including Entourage, Horton Hears a Who, Ramona and Beezus, The Conjuring and Fargo.

In 2018, she got her big break starring opposite her real-life boyfriend Jacob Elordi in the Netflix hit film The Kissing Booth. The couple has since split — but they returned to reprise their roles in the 2020 sequel. Both films have huge adolescent followings.

In 2019, Joey made her mark as a serious actress when she starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard opposite Patricia Arquette in Hulu’s The Act, chronicling Blanchard’s real-life troubled history with her mother, DeeDee, which led to the matriarch’s murder. She earned both Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work on the miniseries.

In July 2020, the starlet inked a first-look deal with Hulu, which means the streaming platform will have the first rights to consider one of her projects for production and/or distribution by giving financial support during the development period. Usually, these types of contracts also include a clause stating the production company will be one of the first performers contacted if a project that suits them comes along.

Under the contractual agreement, she will go on to produce at least one project for the streaming platform.

Joey Has a Social Media Following

With a staggering 12 million followers on Instagram and another 467,000 followers on Twitter, Joey has the opportunity to partner up with brands for a nice paycheck. She can make posts promoting brands or products and get paid for her outreach. Seems like a nice setup, no?