Just call him the comeback kid! John Mulaney has become a major star in the comedy world, and with multiple Netflix specials under his belt, the former Saturday Night Live writer is living the life.

What Is Comedian John Mulaney’s Net Worth?

The stand-up comedian has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is John Mulaney an Actor?

Aside from his comedic performances, John has nabbed multiple movie roles over the years. In 2018, he originated the part of Peter Porker / Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and has continued to voice the character in multiple sequels. Similarly, John’s voice has been featured in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers as Chip and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as “Big” Jack Horner.

Was John Mulaney on ‘Saturday Night Live’?

The Kid Gorgeous comic was a Saturday Night Live writer for four seasons of the show, from 2008 to 2013. During his writing stint, John helped create Bill Hader‘s now-iconic character Stefon.

“We tried the character of Stefon a couple of times in a sketch where Stefon was trying to open various businesses or pitch a movie,” John recalled during an SNL: Behind the Sketch video from April 2018. “Finally, we’re asked by the head of ‘Weekend Update’ to try it as an ‘Update’ feature. We wrote the ‘Update’ feature and it was so weird that I so assumed it would be cut.”

While he was never an SNL cast member, John has since returned to host the show five times.

How Many Comedy Specials Does John Mulaney Have?

Since 2012, John has released five comedy specials. The first — John Mulaney: New in Town — was released via Comedy Central. The remaining four — John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch and John Mulaney: Baby J — are all on Netflix.

“This special I’ve got coming out is about everything from intervention through rehab and after,” John shared on the “This Past Weekend With Theo Von” podcast in April 2023, about John Mulaney: Baby J, which features jokes about his past addiction struggles. “So at the moment, or in the past two years, I haven’t wondered what I’m gonna talk about on stage. But now having shot this thing and, you know, and I’m really, really happy with it and it’s longer than my other specials and I’m thrilled that it’s longer. This was the time to do this chunk of material.”

He also had a brief stint as the star of a short-lived comedy titled Mulaney, which aired on FOX for one season before it was canceled in 2015.