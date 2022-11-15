Round 3. JoJo Siwa called out Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram following her controversial comments of “making traditional marriages the core” of her new network.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, posted a screenshot of a news article discussing Candace’s departure from the Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family Network. “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plans For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” the text read, which led JoJo to share her thoughts on the matter.

While giving her support to the LGBTQ+ community, the dancer condemned the Full House alum, 46, for her “rude and hurtful” remarks.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15.

Fellow celebrities like Dance Moms costar Maddie Ziegler agreed with JoJo in the comments section. Other stars like NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley double-tapped the social media post.

Hilarie Burton also slammed Candace for her remarks, calling her a “bigot.”

Courtesy of JoJo Siwa/TikTok

“I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Candace made headlines following her controversial interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, November 14, when she was asked about featuring same-sex couples in her new network’s Christmas movies. The former View host’s recent statement hit close to home with JoJo, who came out as gay via TikTok while dancing to Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit “Born This Way.” JoJo then confirmed the declaration by tweeting a photo of herself wearing a shirt that reads, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” in January 2021.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time JoJo and the Fuller House actress embarked on an online feud. The So You Think You Can Dance judge deemed Cameron as “the rudest celebrity” she’s ever met while participating in a viral TikTok challenge in July.

Cameron responded to the claim days later, after having a private chat with JoJo via Instagram. In the video, she revealed that JoJo called her rude because she didn’t stop to take a picture of her on a red carpet when she was 11 years old.

“Honesty, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from … I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know,” Candace said. “Just know as a mom, it breaks my heart to know I made you feel that way.”

Candace’s daughter, Natasha Bure, publicly shared her thoughts on the argument via Instagram Stories and claimed JoJo was “sensitive” and had “zero backbone.”

Reps for Candance did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.