Josh Hall is hitting back at estranged wife Christina Hall‘s allegations that he stole from her amid their contentious divorce and the sale of her Tennessee home.

“Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media,” the realtor’s rep told DailyMail.com in a Monday, October 7, statement.

“Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him,” the spokesperson continued.

“These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law,” the rep added.

Christina, 41, alleged that Josh, 44, stole from her when she announced on October 3 that she was selling her Tennessee farmhouse she once shared with her estranged husband.

“My Tennessee home is officially for sale,” she wrote in an Instagram Story with a link to the $4.5 million listing on Zillow. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate.”

In another Instagram Story later that day, the Christina on the Coast star seemingly took a swipe at Josh, who as of Tuesday, October 8, still lists the home in the village of Leipers Fork in his Instagram bio as his place of residence. “I guess ‘Leipers Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,” the HGTV star wrote.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina continued, “Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed. All about trying to fake everything you can … With your mind on my money and my money on your mind … Byeeee.”

The California native later added, “Yes, this is ‘stealing’ from me and my family,” referring to her three children: Taylor and Brayden El Moussa and Hudson Anstead. “Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing my rental income for 2 of my sole and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager).”

On July 15, Josh filed for divorce from Christina after two years of marriage, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He requested spousal support and an equal division of community property acquired during the marriage. In her own paperwork filed the following day, Christina asked the court to terminate Josh’s right to spousal support.

On July 26, Christina filed court documents accusing Josh of transferring $35,000 in rental income to his personal bank account without her knowledge.

“For the month of June, Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate rental income to his account,” she alleged in her filing. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

According to a September legal agreement obtained by People, Josh was ordered to pay back the money to Christina. The publication also reported that before the Tennessee home was listed, Christina and Josh had reached a temporary agreement allowing Josh to live in the Tennessee house if it was not being rented out to tenants.