Joshua Jackson has been turning heads everywhere these days. There was his viral moment of genuine surprise at the 2024 Emmys on September 15 when he walked onstage to present an award and Dawson’s Creek’s iconic theme song — “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole — began playing.

Then, the single dad, 46, and German model Nastassja Roberts sent romance rumors into overdrive by attending the NYC premiere of Grotesquerie together on September 23.

And of course, there was the internet’s thirsty reaction to Joshua’s shirtless scenes on his new series, Doctor Odyssey, which premiered on ABC on September 26.

Asked the secret to his glow-up, Joshua joked it was likely due to the fact that he’d shaved his beard. But, he added, “I mean, I am happy. I’m very happy.”

It’s a dramatic turn from a year ago, when Jodie Turner-Smith — Joshua’s wife of four years and the mother of his daughter, Juno — reportedly blindsided him by filing for divorce. “Joshua has been working nonstop for a very long time, and he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves … plus, he’s winning raves for his appearance. He looks hotter than ever!” proclaims an insider. “It’s his whole persona; he has so much swagger these days.”

Still, Joshua isn’t taking any of it for granted. “He knows it’s amazing he’s now getting leading man roles,” says the insider. “He’s in his mid-40s, and he really tries to take care of himself physically. He’s also got this confidence he didn’t always have, though.”

Joshua Jackson’s Private World

Now that he’s over the shock of his divorce, he and Jodie, 38, are happily coparenting Juno, 4. In an aww-inducing September 3 Instagram post, the usually private papa shared a photo of himself wearing a necklace his little girl made to remind him she loves him.

“I love you too. And I am so thankful that I get to be your dada,” Joshua gushed.

In fact, Juno is the reason he got his latest acting gig. “I have a 4-year-old. She’s in school. I need to work … That’s really honestly my main priority,” he told reporters on September 18. “I really wanted to do something where it was lighter, where I didn’t have to go home as a head case every night, brooding and heavy.”

His romantic life is also giving him plenty to smile about. The week before he and Nastassja hit the premiere, they were spotted at Gurney’s in Montauk, N.Y., allegedly enjoying breakfast together before sharing a kiss at the resort’s spa.

“When Joshua is into you, he’s so into you and makes you feel like a million bucks. It’s not surprising women are flocking to him,” says the insider. “He’ll book romantic dinners and weekend-long hotel stays. He will do things that make you feel special.”

What makes him even more of a catch? “He’s very down to earth,” adds the insider, “and doesn’t take himself too seriously — which is a breath of fresh air in Hollywood.”