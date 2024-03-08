Katie Holmes

Katie’s character Joey Potter first fell in love with Dawson Leery (James Van ​De Beek) before eventually ending up with Pacey. However, Joshua and Katie were dating behind the scenes while they filmed the first season. While the couple had broken up before their characters got together on the show, Katie and Josh remained friends.

“I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always,” Katie told Rolling Stone in September 1998. “I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now … He’s been in the business so long, and he’s really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional.”