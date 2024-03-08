Joshua Jackson has had girls swooning over him since he played the lovable Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek in the ‘90s. Over the years, the Little Fires Everywhere star has dated several different women including Dawson’s Creek costar Katie Holmes and Diane Kruger. He married Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019, but on October 2, 2023, Jodie filed for divorce. Since then people have been curious about Joshua’s dating history.
Katie’s character Joey Potter first fell in love with Dawson Leery (James Van De Beek) before eventually ending up with Pacey. However, Joshua and Katie were dating behind the scenes while they filmed the first season. While the couple had broken up before their characters got together on the show, Katie and Josh remained friends.
“I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always,” Katie told Rolling Stone in September 1998. “I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now … He’s been in the business so long, and he’s really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional.”
Brittany Daniel
After Katie, Joshua briefly dated another Dawson’s Creek costar – Brittany Daniel. Brittany was only in a handful of episodes of the popular series, and she played Eve Whitman. Joshua and Brittany’s time together didn’t last long, but the couple appeared together at the 1999 Radio Music Awards in October of that year. However, soon after, they called it quits.
Rosario Dawson
In 2002, Joshua was spotted out in public a few times with Haunted Mansion star Rosario Dawson. The couple reportedly dated for less than a year before they went their separate ways in 2003.
Diane Kruger
Joshua’s longest relationship to date was with National Treasure star Diane Kruger. They began dating in 2006 after enduring a not-so-perfect first date at an Italian restaurant that the Dr. Death star described as “miserable.”
“I took her to an Italian restaurant, and there was some flower that was blooming. She was allergic to it so she sniffled and sneezed the entire time,” Josh told Us Weekly in July 2012. “And when I get nervous, you might have noticed I talk a lot. So I just chewed her ear off for an hour and a half. It was amazing. I’m surprised she ever called back.”
In March 2016, Diane moved from her home in Paris to be closer to Joshua in New York City. However, the move seemed to doom their relationship and just a few months later in July, the couple broke up after a decade together.
Jodie Turner-Smith
By 2018, Joshua had begun dating Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith. They were first seen strolling together in Los Angeles, but they first met when they both attended Usher’s 40th birthday party. Jodie and Joshua went Instagram official in August 2019 when the Murder Mystery 2 actress posted a photo of the two of them enjoying dinner at Clarke Cooke House in Newport, Rhode Island.
In December 2019, the couple revealed they had wed in a secret ceremony earlier that year, and Jodie went on to give birth to their daughter, Juno, the following April. The pair’s relationship came to an end when Jodie filed for divorce in October 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences.” Neither has commented on their split or the reasoning behind it.
Lupita Nyong’o
The same month Jodie filed for divorce, Joshua was spotted out with Us star Lupita Nyong’o. Lupita also ended her relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekela and confirmed their split in her Instagram Stories on October 18, 2023. In December 2023, Us Weekly reported that the couple had begun a relationship together.
“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”