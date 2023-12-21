It’s so on! Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o finally confirmed their relationship with a PDA-packed stroll in Joshua Tree, California, on December 5. “It’s still new, but they’ve been spending almost all their free time together,” a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style. Romance rumors began swirling in October when Joshua, 45, and Lupita, 40, were spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles following their respective splits from Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela.

According to Life & Style’s source, the actor simply took his shot and asked the Oscar winner out. “It’s been full-on ever since,” the source adds. “To hear Joshua tell it, this is nowhere near a rebound romance. He seems very serious about Lupita.”