Are Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Dating? Inside Rumors

Hollywood stars move quickly in the dating pool and often seek out their next partner shortly after going through a breakup. That seemingly happened for Joshua Jackson after he was seen with Us actress Lupita Nyong’o just weeks after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce on October 2, 2023. The Dawson’s Creek actor and Lupita seemed to have enjoyed their night out together, but was it just a one-time linking or the early stages of a relationship?

Are Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Dating?

The Black Panther actress and Canadian actor raised eyebrows when they attended a Janelle Monáe concert in Inglewood, California on October 18.

Joshua and Lupita engaged with each other throughout the show and were accompanied by other friends. According to the photos, they did not engage in PDA or flirty behavior at the event.

Neither Joshua nor Lupita have publicly addressed the dating rumors, and their reps did not respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

When Did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Split?

The estranged couple sparked split rumors in September 2022 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on Instagram. That being said, Joshua and Jodie shut down the accusations by making many public appearances together, like walking the famous steps at the Met Gala in May 2023.

Getty

Things seemed to be going smoothly in their marriage after they celebrated J. Crew’s 40th anniversary on September 6 together. Though they flashed wide smiles, things took a turn after the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from Joshua on October 2 and listed their date of separation as September 13.

Jodie cited “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork and requested they share joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

The former couple welcomed their little one in April 2020 and have kept her out of the spotlight. That being said, the parents never miss an opportunity to gush over their daughter and share how she is growing into her own being.

“The work [of being a parent] is constant because she’s constantly a new version of herself. So, I think [you have to be] open to the fact that you have to rediscover your child all the time,” Joshua told People in October 2022. “But the greatest piece of it right now is she’s so hyper-verbal, and she’s very, very opinionated. And I’m just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her. The thing is, the opinions were there before the words were. There was never any doubt that she knew what she wanted, but now she’s able to fully express what she wants.”

Is Lupita Nyong’o Single?

Lupita and Joshua’s night also raised concern because the Hollywood starlet was dating now ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela. However, the 355 actress announced her split from Selemaon October 19, just hours after her headline-making night out.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote in a lengthy message via Instagram at the time. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”