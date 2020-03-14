Making memories! Singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), were spotted having an impromptu photo shoot together in front of a pink mural in Los Angeles on March 13. Needless to say, we love the idea of this cute couple enjoying their union and embracing the little moments in life as they come.

In the set of cute pics, Justin, 26, can be seen posing for his wife, 23, in front of a pink wall that read “Super Fresh, Super Clean” with bubbles around it. The Canadian crooner struck several poses for his model bride as she took photos of him with her hood up.

It’s no surprise to see this dynamic duo being the cutest couple ever in public. In fact, they are constantly spotted together and take any opportunity they can to gush about one another. “Being married is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Justin revealed to James Corden on an episode of Carpool Karaoke in February, adding that the two “enjoy watching movies and just talking and eating together.”

Back in January, the “Yummy” singer took to his Instagram feed to explain to fans and followers that keeping his wife “on a pedestal” is his way of showing the world how dedicated he is to the supermodel and their marriage.

“I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do — publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he captioned his photo where he discussed the sweet gesture. “It’s like we’re all OK with acknowledging an achievement or award but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love.”

Justin also raved that there is “power” in giving your spouse the appreciation they deserve — and it’s clear that Hailey is really treasured by her beau. “I like to make my wife feel special and valued,” the Changes artist gushed further. “I’ve done a lot of cool things but I don’t think anything comes close to as cool as that.”

Can you say #RelationshipGoals or what, y’all? Scroll through the gallery to see pics from Justin and Hailey’s cute photo shoot moment!