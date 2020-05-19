Not holding back! Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, clapped back at a follower who suggested the Jersey Shore star should date her costar Pauly D instead.

“Still think DJ Pauly D and JWoww should be together LOL,” the person wrote on an Instagram photo the 25-year-old shared showing off his muscles on May 17. Zack replied, “Keep playing with yourself, buddy.”

JWoww and Pauly do share a past — they hooked up in season 1 of Jersey Shore. History almost repeated itself during the May 7 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, while JWoww was single. Ultimately, she decided it would be too weird since they’re good friends.

This isn’t the first time Zack addressed the haters. On May 13, he shared an adorable video with JWoww’s 4-year-old son, Greyson. “Get your own kids, bro,” someone commented. He replied, “That’s the dumbest thing you could’ve said.”

It’s a good thing Zack doesn’t seem to be paying too much attention to the negativity. After all, he too busy spending time with the brunette beauty, who he currently quarantining with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo seem to have an awesome relationship, and they often poke fun at each other. For instance, Zack jokingly called Jenni out for not showering after she claimed she had in a recent Instagram selfie. She laughed it off and revealed that he “blew up” her spot.

Just like Zack has a silly side, he’s also sweet. The fitness enthusiast gifted his lady a planner, which is especially helpful while dealing with her two kids — Greyson and Meilani— during the lockdown.

“When you become a teacher, therapist, chef [and] referee overnight, you need a book to keep it together LOL,” the mom of two captioned a pic of a planner with the words “Organized Chaos” on the cover. “Thank you, @zackcarpinello.”

Jenni shares both of her children with ex Roger Mathews, whom she split from in 2018. Seven months later, the reality star began dating Zack. Their relationship was immediately documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Viewers got to see them go through a rough patch when Zack was seen getting flirty with her costar Angelina Pivarnick.

Luckily, the couple were able to work things out. “I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved … to be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone,” JWoww divulged after their reconciliation.

Good for them!