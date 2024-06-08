Kaitlyn Bristowe Debates Getting Botox on Her Elbows

The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe recently had an interesting question for her followers regarding Botox: Does it work on elbows?

The reality star, 38, took to Instagram on Friday, June 7, to share two photos of herself in which she looked over her shoulders and held her arm at her side with her elbows facing out. In a third slide, Kaitlyn shared a screenshot of a text she sent to dermatologist and Botox specialist Dr. Elisabeth Smith: “Can you get Botox in your elbows or am I going too far?”

Kaitlyn asked the same question to fans in the caption of the post, although this time, she used “weenus” — a slang term for the loose skin at the joint of the elbow — instead of “elbow.”

Many of the Canada native’s followers encouraged her to leave her body the way it is. “What if you just tried accepting yourself as is?” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Are people actually looking at other people’s elbows? Why are we all so scared of looking ‘older’?”

“Honey your elbows are supposed to look like that! Lol” a third user added.

Dr. Smith herself also commented on the post with an answer to the question and similar encouragement. “Hahaha we will Sculptra them right up! But also errybody got a wenis so we will embrace the extra skin just smooth it out a lil,” she wrote.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kaitlyn has been candid over the years about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done to her body since first appearing on the Bachelor Nation franchise in 2015.

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour,” The Bachelorette star wrote in 2021 in response to a fan who said she looked “different.” “Oh, and I put on some weight.”

Kaitlyn has denied going under the knife for any plastic surgery procedures, although she did tell fans in April 2021 that she was having a quick surgery done to correct her earlobes so she could wear hoop earrings again. She’s also encouraged fans to make whatever choices they want with their bodies.

“Hey, Kaitlyn, are your lips real? Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun makeup, fake lashes, skincare, I also like a little filler and Botox,” she said on Instagram. “I know I have an ‘influence.’ I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body.”

In February of this year, Kaitlyn reminded fans that she’d never stop doing what she wants with her own skin.

Everyone’s like stop doing stuff to your face,” she said in an Instagram Story about a skin treatment. “I will never. I love skincare. I love having bright, tight, glowy skin. I love it.”