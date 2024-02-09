Sharing her secrets to youthful skin! Martha Stewart opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done, revealing that Botox, fillers and other treatments have helped her look young.

The lifestyle businesswoman, 82, sat down with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, on the Thursday, February 8, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” to discuss skincare routines and aging. Martha revealed that she prefers to look younger than she is.

“I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it,” she said.

Though cosmetic procedures are sometimes looked down on, Martha isn’t ashamed of trying them. However, she’s also an advocate for maintaining a healthy diet and keeping up with a skincare routine.

“I think you’re a real testament to the idea that taking care of your body, taking care of your skin, doing sort of minimally invasive treatments conservatively and regularly can keep you looking beautiful at any age,” Dr. Belkin told her, adding that he’s placed “a little Botox” in her upper face.

“Oh, I don’t like that at all. My eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural because I don’t have lines in my forehead,” Martha responded.

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Though the Botox in her upper face didn’t work out, she’s also tried it in her lower face, which yielded better results, Dr. Belkin said.

“I’ve tried to give you a little lift. It hasn’t really worked that well on the upper face, but I think neuromodulators like Botox have worked really well for you on the lower face,” he added, noting that he’s also used facial fillers “very conservatively” on Martha.

“We don’t do it that often. And for you, I like to use fillers that are what we call biostimulatory fillers,” the dermatologist explained, referring to a filler that increases collagen production rather than adding volume and reducing wrinkles. “So I would say this is another trend moving a little bit away from hyaluronic acid fillers, like regular fillers.”

Finally, Dr. Belkin said they’ve done “a little ultrasound tightening” to rejuvenate her skin. This non-invasive procedure “uses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to target deep tissue layers, stimulating new collagen growth,” according to Cleveland Clinic.

Martha, who famously graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in May 2023, said her mom inspired her to be mindful of skincare.

“I think going to a really good dermatologist can help you feel better,” she explained. “I remember when my mom, at 85 years old, went to a plastic surgeon, and she said, ‘I just, I want a facelift because I just want to look good.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re going to look good. You’re not going to look younger, but you’re going to look good.’ And she said, ‘That’s enough for me. I just want to look good.’”