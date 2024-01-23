Did Michelle Trachtenberg Get Plastic Surgery? Photos and Quotes

Michelle Trachtenberg was one of the It girls of the 2000s after she starred in popular films and TV shows like Ice Princess and Gossip Girl. The New York native stepped away from the spotlight over the years, but she made headlines in 2024 when she denied ongoing plastic surgery speculation.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she captioned a January 19, 2024, Instagram selfie. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Keep scrolling to see Michelle’s transformation photos over the years.