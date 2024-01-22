Michelle Trachtenberg clapped back at trolls who criticized her changing appearance.

Several fans expressed their concerns for Michelle’s health after she posted a selfie with Alexa PenaVega via Instagram on January 18. “These kids …. now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl,” the Gossip Girl alum, 38, captioned the photo.

Shortly after she shared the picture, many fans rushed to the comments section to check in on her. While some pointed out that her eyes appeared “yellow,” others said she was seemingly suffering from hair loss. “Michelle u look sick. R u OK?” one social media user wondered.

“Explain to me how I look sick,” Michelle responded. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The fan replied that she had no intention to “disrespect” Michelle with the comment, adding that she was genuinely concerned for her wellbeing.

One day later, Michelle went on to address the concerns in another selfie posted on January 19. “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” the Ice Princess star captioned the snapshot. “I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Despite insisting that she hasn’t had work done, trolls continued to point out Michelle’s changing appearance. One fan even accused her of “gaslighting” her followers “just because [she doesn’t] want to face up to s–t.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress didn’t directly respond to any specific comments, though once again insisted her appearance was natural in another post shared on January 20. “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems,” she wrote alongside a selfie. “Why do you have [to] hate? Get a calendar.”

While many fans were clearly concerned regarding Michelle’s health, other social media users took to the comments section to show their support for the New York native. Kristin Chenoweth said that Michelle is “gorgeous” in one post, while she also encouraged her to “ignore the hate.”

“If Michelle says everything is fine, everything is fine. She isn’t obligated to tell us anything about her life, and we’re not entitled to any information about her life,” another fan wrote. “She says she’s fine, so let it be the end of that. We don’t know her from a can of paint, we should shift our concern towards things we can control, like our own lives.”