Kaitlyn Bristowe Slams Claims of 'Copying' Jason Tartick's GF

Not a copycat, copy that? Kaitlyn Bristowe clapped back at people claiming that she was copying ex-fiancé Jason Tartick’s new girlfriend Kat Stickler.

Kaitlyn, 39, posted a photo of her niece’s braided hair on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 3, and wrote, “I’ve still got it.”

Kat, 29, had shared a picture of her daughter’s braided hair earlier in the day, writing, “I think it’s my best one yet if I do say so myself,” and fans thought Kaitlyn’s photo was a dupe of Kat’s. However, Kaitlyn didn’t hold back when calling out the haters.

“Oh Christ guys. I braided my niece’s hair and posted about it not having a f–king clue someone else did,” Kaitlyn shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 3. “Y’all are freaking me out to post anything cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore without someone thinking something. I do not follow these people, I do not see their content, I do not care.”

The former Bachelorette star continued, “Sorry to break it to you but I do not care to be copying anyone. Please calm down.”

Kaitlyn concluded in a following slide and wrote, ​”Please stop pitting me against other incredible women. None of us deserve that.”

Jason, 35, went Instagram official with his TikTok star girlfriend on June 12, 10 months after he and Kaitlyn went their separate ways.

Kaitlyn and Jason broke off their engagement after dating for nearly four years in August 2023. The couple shocked fans when they announced their split on social media.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kaitlyn and Jason wrote in a joint statement on Instagram on August 6, 2023. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” the former couple continued. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Since their split, Kaitlyn has also moved on with a new relationship. While she hasn’t revealed the name of the man she’s dating, many believe it’s fellow Bachelor Nation member Tayshia Adams’ ex, Zac Clark. Fans first began speculating the two were more than friends when a video surfaced that showed Kaitlyn and Zac, 40, hugging on New Years Eve 2024.

Shortly after the video made the rounds, rumors that Kaitlyn cheated on Jason with Zac began to swirl, but the reality TV star quickly shut them down.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here,” Kaitlyn wrote via her Instagram Story on January 1. “Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”