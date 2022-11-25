So much to be grateful for! As always, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Thanksgiving 2022 in style.

The reality TV bunch gathered ’round at Kris Jenner‘s $12 million Palm Springs house to enjoy a day full of over-the-top food and fashion. It appeared most of the momager’s kids and grandkids were in attendance.

The table was set for a very large number of guests and there were additional tables set up outdoors for the kids, which included arts and crafts. The most quirky decor element was a gallery wall that featured photos of all the famous family members painted like royalty.

A lot has changed for the Hulu personalities since Thanksgiving 2021. For starters, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are husband and wife! The loved-up A-listers, who got engaged in October 2021, officially tied the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse this past May.

As for Khloé Kardashian, she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogate in August. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their son in February.

Shortly after Kylie gave birth, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, announced that her son’s name was Wolf. However, it was later revealed that she and Travis, 31, decided to change it. To this day, baby No. 2’s name remains a mystery!

This time last year, things were only heating up between Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However, the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kayne “Ye” West, and the Saturday Night Live alum have since called it quits.

“They amicably split this week,” a source told Life & Style at the time.

Pete, 29, has since moved on with Emily Ratajkowski, while Kim, 42, is seemingly single. Question is, is the Skims founder unbothered by her former flame jumping back into the dating pool first? Fans seem to think so!

On November 15, followers of Kim and Pete’s saga think that the E! alum threw shade at the King of Staten Island actor by singing Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” with her 9-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok.

Pete and Ariana, 29, began dating in May 2018 before confirming their engagement just a month later. The pair split by October of that year.

At least Kim wasn’t singing “Thank U, Next,” right?

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s 2022 Thanksgiving celebration.