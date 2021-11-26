See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Thanksgiving This Year: Photos!

Giving thanks! The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Thanksgiving 2021 together on Thursday, November 25. Although it’s unclear where exactly the celebration took place, the spread was immaculate featuring tons of food and fancy place settings.

This time last year, the entire bunch gathered at Kris Jenner‘s gorgeous home in Palm Springs, California, where they enjoyed “turkey and tequila,” per Kendall Jenner‘s Instagram. The momager, 66, also displayed a state-of-the-art charcuterie board and honey wall.

It’s no secret the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have a lot to be grateful for this year, most notably Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker. The A-list lovebirds, who took their relationship public in February, got engaged on October 17. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

Although Travis and the Poosh.com founder, 42, have yet to reveal the date of their upcoming nuptials, they “don’t want a long engagement,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode.’”

With the Kardashian-Jenner family filming their new reality TV series for Hulu, “the cameras will be rolling” at Travis and Kourtney’s wedding, the insider noted. “But certain aspects will be kept private.”

The mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, wants the affair to “be a day to remember,” the source assured. “It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out. She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”

As for the guest list, Scott, 38, “won’t be invited,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “He wouldn’t go even if he was invited.”

Kourtney and the Talentless founder dated on and off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart,” the source explained. “He’d rather not be there.”

With Scott out of the picture, fans can focus on other A-list attendees — like Kim Kardashian! It’s possible the KKW Beauty mogul, 41, will bring her newly minted boyfriend, Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, first sparked dating rumors after Kim’s SNL debut on October 9.

Despite trying to keep their relationship “under wraps,” they couldn’t “keep it a secret any longer, so they went public,” an additional insider dished to Life & Style. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other. The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Thanksgiving celebration this year.