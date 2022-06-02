Fashionistas in the making! North West, Penelope Disick and more Kardashian-Jenner kids love wearing high heels and frequently show off their stylish shoes.

The daughters of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have always adored digging through their moms’ closets, but as they get older, they’ve began experimenting with their own fashions.

North wowed in a stylish pair of open-toe kitten heels while in Italy with her mom for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. The celebrity kid wore her hair in long braids and paired her shoes with a black T-shirt and matching jeans. Meanwhile, the SKYYN by Kim founder wore a charcoal-colored ensemble.

Funny enough, the eldest child of Kim and Kanye West has strong sense of fashion and will even try to give her A-list mama tips.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” explained the SKIMS founder during an interview Vogue in March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum frequently wears all-black Balenciaga ensembles, which has been her favorite brand as of late. However, she will appease her daughter on special occasions.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kim recalled of her daughter’s adorable reaction. “[Of course], she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

North isn’t the only up and coming style icon in the famous family. Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, is a “girly-girl” and loves “doing girly things like getting her nails done and dressing up,” a source previously told Life & Style in 2021, adding that she and grandma Kris Jenner adore hanging out together.

“Spending time with Penelope and North reminds her of when Kim and Kourtney were young girls, they would do the same things,” the source added about the momager. “She’ll let them try on her shoes and jewelry and walk around the house.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner kids wearing high heels!