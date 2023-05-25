Who Is Ben Winston? 'Kardashians' Producer, Harry Styles Connection

Hollywood is a small world after all! Kardashians producer Ben Winston has a long-time career in the television industry. Before nabbing the role as the Hulu series’ executive producer, the U.K. native was the coexecutive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which came to an end in 2022.

Ben, James Corden and their Fulwell 73 production company met with the Kardashian family in 2021 to discuss a possible producing partnership. From there, the Kardashians on Hulu was born.

“I thought, ‘Well, nothing will come of this, but it was fun to meet all the Kardashians on a Zoom,’” Ben recalled during an April 2022 interview with Variety. “That was more fun than my next meeting.”

He was on vacation in Mexico when the call came through offering him the job with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I had booked this unbelievable massage, and I was on my way,” Ben remembered. “But I was so excited that all I could think about was, ‘Oh, my God. We’re about to take over the Kardashian show.’”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Other than his working relationship with the Kardashian family, Ben has also made headlines for his longstanding friendship with Harry Styles.

Keep reading for all the details.

Is ‘Kardashians’ Producer Ben Winston Friends With Harry Styles?

Yes, in fact the two Brits have been friends since Harry’s One Direction days. Ben actually directed the group’s “Best Song Ever,” “You and I,” “Midnight Memories” and “Night Changes” music videos.

However, they got close when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer decided to move in with Ben and his wife, Meredith Winston.

Did Harry Styles Live With Ben Winston?

At the time, Meredith “agreed” to let Harry stay, “but only for two weeks,” Ben explained to Rolling Stone in April 2017. The X Factor alum ended up staying for 20 months.

“Two weeks later and he hadn’t bought his house yet,” the producer added. “It wasn’t going through. Then he said, ‘I’m going to stay until Christmas, if you don’t mind.’ Then Christmas came.”

This became the inspiration for the CBS comedy series Happy Together, which Harry and Ben produced together. The show lasted for one season from October 2018 to January 2019.

“That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation. No one ever found out, really,” Ben shared with Rolling Stone. “Even when we went out for a meal, it’s such a sweet family neighborhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted.”

Is Harry Styles The Godfather to Ben’s Daughter?

Ben and Meredith share two daughters together, Ruby and Grace. Harry is Ruby’s godfather, and she’s also featured on his song “As It Was.” The debut single from his third album, Harry’s House, opens with her voice saying, “Come on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.” After the track’s April 2022 release, the “Fine Line” crooner explained how that iconic moment happened.

“She used to try and call me before bedtime every night, so one time — I don’t know — it didn’t ring or something and she sent me that,” Harry said on U.K.’s Capital FM radio station at the time. “I, kind of, dug it out at some point when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason. I, kind of, fell in love with it and it just stuck.”