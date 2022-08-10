This Duchess Is Athletic! See Photos of Kate Middleton in Workout Clothes and Athleisure Outfits

A royal and an athlete! Kate Middleton transformed in front of fans over the course of her high-profile relationship with Prince William throughout the early 2000s and into their marriage today. The Duchess of Sussex accompanies her husband on multiple royal outings. However, she is also known for holding her own when it comes to various events and different activities, such as sports. In fact, Kate has even been seen rocking some stylish workout clothes and athleisure over the years.

In October 2017, the brunette beauty was photographed attending an event at the Lawn Tennis Association, donning her best sweatsuit featuring a black long-sleeved athletic tee, matching pants and white sneakers.

At a separate event in September 2021, Kate sported a stunning navy blue ensemble, including a long-sleeved zip-up shirt, a matching skirt and white sneakers while playing a round of tennis during a homecoming celebration for Great Britain’s Open Championship.

It’s no surprise that the mom of three enjoys various sports, as she was even spotted training with a rowing team for a charity event in 2007.

It appears that her children look up to their mum in terms of athleticism, as an insider told Life & Style that her daughter Princess Charlotte “takes after” her mother. Kate shares her daughter along with sons Prince George and Prince Louis with William.

“She’s athletic and passionate about sports,” the insider said in March 2022, referring to Princess Charlotte. “Swimming, tennis and horse riding are her favorites. Kate is teaching Charlotte how to play hockey in the garden.”

Aside from Kate’s favorite sports, the source also noted that the youngster “can’t wait to play rugby when she’s a little older.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their family after they wed in April 2011 at an extravagant royal wedding ceremony. They first welcomed George in July 2013, followed by Charlotte in May 2015 and Louis in April 2018.

Since Kate enjoys spending time with other children during public, high-profile outings and charity events, she once admitted to feeling rather “broody” in front of a crowd of reporters in February 2022. The term means a yearning for more children.

“William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds,” she jokingly admitted at the time. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

However, it appears that Kate has busied herself with other activities aside from being a mother — sports!

Scroll through the gallery to see Kate’s best athletic outfits over the years.