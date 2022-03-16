Like mother, like daughter! Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s daughter, Princess Charlotte, “takes after” her mother, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s athletic and passionate about sports,” the insider adds. “Swimming, tennis and horse riding are her favorites. Kate is teaching Charlotte how to play hockey in the garden.”

Hockey isn’t the only sport the princess is interested in. The source says, “Princess Charlotte can’t wait to play rugby when she’s a little older!”

And when she is ready, Prince George will be there to help her learn more about the sport. “Prince George is already giving her a few tips but he’s more interested in football,” the insider reveals.

Of course, sports isn’t Charlotte’s only interest. “Charlotte has an eye for fashion and is obsessed with sunglasses,” the source admits.

“When Kate can’t find a pair, they’ll often be found in Charlotte’s bedroom,” the insider adds. “Charlotte already has a little collection of high street kids sunglasses at home.”

When it comes to fashion, Charlotte already has “very expensive taste,” another source previously told Life & Style.

And while the mom of three purchased her daughter a Disney tiara to keep her happy, “She prefers the real deal and made Kate promise to give it to her in the future.”

William and Kate started their family a little more than two years after they tied the knot in April 2011, having welcomed son George in July 2013. The couple expanded their brood with the birth of Charlotte in May 2015, followed by their youngest son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

And when it comes to expanding their brood, Kate made a huge reveal about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband William.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark in February. Kate, who was on a two-day visit at the time on behalf of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Denmark, confessed that being in the presence of children occasionally ignites her maternal instincts.

“It makes me very broody,” she said, which means a yearning for more children. “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”