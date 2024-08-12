Princess Kate Middleton wore a sentimental ring as she and Prince William congratulated Team Great Britain Olympians in a blink and you’ll miss it moment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, was noticeably without her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring, and in its place was a promise ring William, 42, gave her while they were students at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

Kate wore the rose gold band featuring a garnet – her birthstone – and pearl, which is William’s, to her graduation ceremony in June 2005. While the royal usually wears the ring on the middle finger of her right hand, Kate wore it in place of her more elaborate engagement ring in the Sunday, August 11, video.

Courtesy of the Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate gushed, as William proudly stood beside her sporting a new beard. He added, “Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

The princess has worn the bauble out on several occasions since marrying William in April 2011. She donned the ring for a February 2013 visit to Hope House in London, as well as a trip to Great Tower Scout Camp the following month.

Indigo/Getty Images

For royal fans, they were happy to see Kate no matter what jewelry she was wearing. It was the princess’ third public appearance since revealing in March she had been diagnosed with cancer following a major abdominal surgery two months prior.

The princess has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy, giving fans a health update in a June 14 Instagram post.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she wrote. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Kate also used the occasion to reveal she would be attending Trooping the Colour the following day. “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she continued.

The princess looked resplendent for the June 15 event. She upcycled a white Jenny Packham dress, adding a black and white bow to the sleeve and altering the belt. Kate took a royal carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard’s Parade and back.

Kate then thrilled royal fans by posing on the palace balcony with other working members of the royal family for the traditional flyovers.

The tennis-lover made a second surprise appearance at the men’s final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 14 between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Kate received a standing ovation from audience members at the All England Lawn Tennis Club upon her arrival at the royal box.

For the occasion, Kate donned a Safiyaa London purple Cecilia dress and wore her hair down in waves. She was accompanied by Charlotte, 9, and her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.