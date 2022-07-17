Kate Upton Always Sizzles in a Bikini! See the Model’s Sexiest Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

Model behavior! Kate Upton has appeared as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover multiple times and has acted in several films such as The Other Woman and The Tower Heist. The blonde beauty is a natural when it comes to posing in any form of clothing, whether it be a stunning dress or a sultry bikini.

“Things are finally heating up,” the Michigan native captioned an Instagram post in June 2019. In the snapshot, Kate kept her hand on her hip, wearing a plain black one-piece bathing suit, white hat, sunglasses and a pink cover-up in front of a scenic ocean background.

However, Kate wasn’t always completely confident wearing certain outfits. She opened up about managing body image pressures in a May 2017 interview with Yahoo Style.

“I’m still not confident in a bathing suit!” she admitted at the time. “That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini. It’s what we’re striving for: self-love. We work our way up. When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK.”

The Layover actress continued, “Honestly, because coming from the fashion world, weight — when I first started modeling — was very important. How much you weighed, how much you needed to lose, whatever it was.”

Kate also recalled how it was “insinuated” for her to drop a few pounds.

“I’m not trying to be fit for a number on a scale,” the mom of one added. “Whenever I’m happiest, I try to maintain that. I don’t need a number … Anytime you take something away, you’re always going to miss it and want it. I try to eat healthy and work out and keep up a healthy lifestyle. But if I want a treat, I allow myself that freedom. I weight-train, which also really helps raise my metabolism and gives me the ability to enjoy food.”

Nowadays, Kate is busy taking care of her daughter, Genevieve, whom she shares with husband Justin Verlander. While they tend to live a low-key lifestyle, Kate occasionally shares fun family moments with her Instagram followers.

“Love [and] happiness,” she captioned one post, featuring a photo of her holding her daughter in the ocean.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kate’s sexiest swimsuit photos!