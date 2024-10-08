Kayla Nicole Says Travis Kelce Had 'Slow Start’ to the NFL Season

Kayla Nicole gave rare commentary on ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s performance for the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.

“More a slow start for the guy Travis Kelce,” Kayla, 32, said while hosting a Vivid Picks segment alongside NFL alums Brandon Marshall and Aqib Talib.

The journalist asked the former athletes, “Do you think that he’s gonna get more than 58.5 receiving yards?”

“Yeah, I think he gets more. Like I said, no Rashee Rice, they tried to force feed him last time, so you’re going to definitely need him,” Talib, 38, replied.

Instagram account @iamathletedaily shared a clip of the segment via Instagram while promoting the game on Monday. However, fans were more entertained by Kayla’s choice of words while referring to Travis, 35.

“The way I cackled when she said “the guy Travis Kelce” Kayla you are so real for this lmao,” one person wrote in the comments] section.

“Girl Kayla said ain’t nothing and nobody stopping this BAG!!!! Get it girl. I just love her personality,” a second fan commented.

Kayla received a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with an emphasis on hosting in sports.

The model and Travis dated on-again, off-again for five years before officially calling it quits in 2022. The NFL star is now in a relationship with Taylor Swift, whom he started dating the following year.

Kayla made headlines and received an overwhelming amount of attention after Taylor, 34, and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023. The Pepperdine University alumna broke her silence the following month by reciting a letter she wrote and addressed to “Black girl.”

“When the world gets dark and times get hard, when you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied like nobody knows or understands what it takes to be, you remember that you are a part of something way bigger,” Kayla said in the Instagram video. “I want you to remember that you are loved, you are valued, you are allowed to take up space. You deserve protection and your feelings, they matter too, solely because you’re a Black girl.”

Since then, fans have been keeping tabs on Travis and Taylor as their relationship continues to stay in the spotlight. The Grammy winner attended the first two Chiefs games of the 2024-2025 NFL season, but was absent for the following two games. Swifties were concerned the couple was experiencing troubles in the relationship, especially after Taylor wasn’t publicly by Travis’ side during his 35th birthday on October 5. However, the professional athlete confirmed that there was no bad blood between them.

“She will not be here [today, but] I know she’s coming in for the game [on October 7,]” Travis told Page Six at the second annual Kelce Car Jam charity event.

The “Shake It Off” singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium on October 7 alongside her dad, Scott Swift. Taylor wore a plaid dress and platform knee-high boots, while Scott, 72, rocked a white shirt and red quarter zip jacket.