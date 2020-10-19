Happily in love! Keanu Reeves gave girlfriend Alexandra Grant a sweet kiss in Berlin while on set for Matrix 4, according to a photo published on Sunday, October 18.

Keanu, 56, leaned into the drivers’ side of a silver Volkswagen to lock lips with the painter, 47. The John Wick actor was dressed casually in jeans, a black jacket and brown boots. A tan canvas bag hung from his shoulder while he held a red tote in his hand.

It appears the Los Angeles-based artist traveled abroad with Keanu while he’s working on his latest project. The Speed actor first began filming Matrix 4 in Germany back in March, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He returned to set in August.

“Everyone loves the project, and if you’re ever going to get in a situation that needs to be figured out … show business people are the best,” Keanu told Deadline about returning to work with “effective protocols” in place for health and safety. “We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, we think on our feet. It’s a great honor and I’m grateful to be working.”

Life & Style broke the news that Keanu was dating his longtime business partner in November 2019, and their relationship has was getting “serious.”

“They’re in love … Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her,” an insider told Life & Style at the time.

The Point Break actor found a supportive partner after a traumatic personal history. In 1999, he was dating Hollywood assistant Jennifer Syme. That year, she gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Ava, but sadly, she was stillborn. The pair split shortly after. In 2001, Jennifer died in a car accident.

Alexandra became “one of the few people” who Keanu “[opened] up to about his emotions,” a second insider told Life & Style. “She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator.”

Keanu was “so traumatized” by his ex’s untimely death that there were “times when he couldn’t get out of bed,” continued the insider. However, “everything changed” when Alexandra came into his life.

The source added, “He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around … Some say she’s not only stolen his heart but she’s also saved him.”

It looks like these two are still going strong!