Kelly Clarkson feels great after dropping over 60 pounds and has kept the weight off for almost a year, but she still wants all the loose skin and sags gone, too, and is stepping up her workouts and trying anything non-surgical to become a perfect 10, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“She wants to do it the natural way and avoid surgery if she can,” the insider says. “Now, she’s at a point where she’s lifting weights and doing all the stretches, putting on body masks and getting deep massages to boost circulation.”

Kelly, 42, revealed that her weight had crept up to 203 pounds before she was shocked to see herself while re-watching a taping of one of her performances.

“I literally was watching it – we were in my house in New York watching it – and I was going to release it and all of a sudden, I pause it, and I’m like, ‘Who the f–k is that?’ I swear. It sounds insane,” the Texas native said.

“I was never insecure about [my weight]. I was happy,” Kelly said of herself before watching the performance. “I just did not see that.”

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Grammy Award winner admitted to Whoopi Goldberg on the May 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that, while she initially resisted her doctor’s recommendations, the shock of that moment and a prediabetic diagnosis ultimately convinced her she should begin a medication regime aimed at changing the way her body breaks down sugar.

“My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid,” the host told Whoopi, 68.

The medication, combined with a high-protein diet and long walks around New York City, has helped the singer shed 60 pounds – and keep the weight off for a year. Now, the American Idol alum is focused on tightening up loose skin through strict exercise and treatments, without any extra medical intervention.

“Finding time to do all this is challenging, but she’s determined to do it,” the source reveals. “She has a vision of what she can look like and that’s keeping her going.”

“She’s obsessed enough to believe she can look even hotter,” a second source previously dished to Life & Style in May.

The “Stronger” singer isn’t going it alone, either. “She looks to others for inspiration, particularly Carrie Underwood, who was her American Idol contemporary and is a fitness fanatic,” the first source says.

Kelly has struggled with her weight for years. After she found a medication that helped her kick start her weight loss, it was her fanatical adherence to diet with the help of a nutritionist and exercise while working with a trainer that’s what has kept it off, the second source previously told Life & Style. Now, she’s convinced she can look even better without ever going under the knife.

“Some think it’s a bit unrealistic, of course she’s going to sag in some places, considering all that weight she lost,” the first insider continues, “but Kelly won’t be deterred. It’s fight to the finish.”