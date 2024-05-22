Kelly Clarkson is relieved her diet secret is now fully out in the open and plans to go to the next level by whipping herself into perfect shape ahead of bikini season with all options — including surgery, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

The 42-year-old talk show host’s dramatic weight loss had some fans wondering if she turned to Ozempic to achieve her slimmed-down figure. While she denied using the popular diet drug, Kelly recently revealed that she did have medical help amid her nearly 60-lb slimdown.

“My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid,” she told Whoopi Goldberg during the May 13, 2024, episode of her show. “Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.”

Now, an insider tells Life & Style, “Kelly loves her new body and couldn’t give a hoot if people think she cheated her way, but she’s obsessed enough to believe she can look even hotter.”

After years of watching her figure fluctuate, Kelly has maintained her weight in recent months by making healthy choices and incorporating exercise.

“She’s already done the hardest part and proved to everyone and herself she can keep the pounds off, and she doesn’t crave bad stuff anymore. Her will power is strong,” says an insider. “But now is the time to get into the bikini she’s been dreaming of, and she’s already getting a huge buzz pulling off this transformation.”

The source adds that the American Idol winner is dedicating her free time to a new fitness regimen as summer quickly approaches.

“She’s got a trainer, which is a commitment in itself, and she’s adding more workouts to schedule in before the crack of dawn,” the insider reveals. “She’s got a ton of other experts to keep her motivated, like nutritionists, lifestyle coach, makeup and hair people. She wants to be in tip-top shape and strut her stuff on a yacht in Europe this summer.”

For years, Kelly has struggled with her weight. In 2018, she revealed that she lost 40 lbs after reading Dr. Steven R. Gundry‘s book The Plant Paradox, and it changed the way she ate.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra that year, adding that she did it for medical reasons.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she explained at the time.