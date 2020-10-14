Courtesy of @kellyosbourne/Instagram

All you! Kelly Osbourne showed off in a natural glam makeup look amid her stunning 85-pound weight loss journey on Tuesday, October 13.

“My hairstyle is called ‘I tried,'” the 35-year-old captioned a selfie with her signature purple locks stylishly tousled. The Obsournes alum received glowing praise from her celeb friends and fans alike for the photo, including one follower who sweetly noted, “You look so much like your mom, it’s unreal!”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter has been flaunting her incredible slim-down on and off social media often lately. The former reality star showed off her toned tummy in a crop top during a day out on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood with pal Daniel Nguyen on September 29. In August, the Fashion Police alum put her tiny waist on full display on her Instagram Stories while out to dinner with a friend.

Since confirming her whopping 85-pound weight loss on August 6, the U.K. native “feels like a new person,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source noted. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Kelly changed her relationship with food in 2012 and went vegan — a choice she still considers to be integral to her success in her health journey. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” she previously told Daily Express in June 2019.

The former MTV star “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with giving her the tools to keep the weight off, the insider explained. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

At the end of the day, “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source added, which has also been huge for her wellness progress. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”