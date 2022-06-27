With her enviable model figure, Kendall Jenner wears crop tops … a lot! She loves the ab-baring look for everything from casual outings to pairing a simple white crop top with a stylish jacket for a night on the town.

A sleeveless white crop top with nothing underneath is Kendall’s most frequent go-to look. She has made it clear that she loves to go braless, and the simplicity of the look goes with everything from jeans to leggings to suits.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool, and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” she explained on her website in 2016.

In 2018, The Kardashians star doubled down on the comment, telling W Magazine, “I’m weird, I love my tits being out.”

Kendall has made it a habit of going braless in so many looks, from red carpet gowns to blazers with nothing underneath. But she loves the way a crop top can show off her amazing, toned ab muscles and trim waistline, as her dedication to Pilates has kept her figure so long and lean.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also loves the look when it comes to fashion shoots. Kendall thrilled fans when she shared two photos via Instagram Stories on February 24, 2022, wearing very different crop tops. In one snapshot, she wore a black sheer T-shirt cropped just below her breasts, while drawing black lines across her nipples to keep the photo from violating Instagram’s no nudity policy.

As if that wasn’t sexy enough, Kendall was styled in a pair of black micro-shorts that were unbelted and unbuttoned down the front, while the sides of her tiny black underwear were visible over her hips. In the second picture, she wore a short blonde wig with a see-through red sleeveless crop top where she once again had to draw over her breasts to keep her nipples from showing. Her toned torso was once again on display with a black miniskirt.

