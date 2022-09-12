Showing off their love! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker packed on the PDA during a romantic weekend in New York City. On Sunday, September 11, the couple were out and about, watching the Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz tennis match during the U.S. Open.

While attending the U.S. Open, the model, 26, and NBA star, 25, opted for more casual looks. Kendall wore a white dress with a sweatshirt draped over her shoulders. She kept a low profile by adding a baseball cap to complete the look. Devin, for his part, had on a white T-shirt with a bright orange jacket. The two chatted during the tennis match and at one point, Kendall got up and shared a smooch with her man.

A few days before their PDA-filled date, the couple held hands while walking around the city after celebrating longtime friend Fai Khadra‘s birthday dinner at Zero Bond on Friday, September 9. For this outing, Kendall and Devin went for fancier looks. She stunned in a silver and black dress while the athlete matched in a black and white look. It seems like these two are still hot and heavy!

During the summer, questions arose as to the status of Kendall and Devin’s romance. They sparked split speculation in June when eagle-eyed fans noticed that neither of them acknowledged their two-year anniversary on social media. At the time, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the duo took a brief break, revealing “that they’ve been apart for a week or two now.” The insider added that Kendall and Devin were “taking space to work on their own lives at the moment.”

However, they didn’t appear to stay apart for long. In July, Kendall confirmed the status of their relationship with a not-so-subtle photo cozying up with Devin at a friend’s wedding.

Previously, in March 2021, a separate source told Life & Style that Kendall and Devin “are getting serious,” proving that they’re in it for the long haul.

“He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider added. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kendall and Devin’s NYC outing.