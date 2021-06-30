Showing off! Kendall Jenner went braless in a see-through top while enjoying a night out in Paris on Tuesday, June 29, just two days after the model was spotted supporting her boyfriend, Devin Booker, at a basketball game in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old could be seen in a black crocheted vest top with stone-colored flares. She accessorized her look with a black hobo backpack, black heels and a black face mask.

The supermodel was photographed heading into the Staples Center on June 27 to cheer on her man, 24, during the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Arizona player had suffered a gruesome nose injury during a game two days prior and had undergone surgery to fix the wound the following day.

Kenny opened up about the Michigan native for the first time during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion — and she admitted that she prefers keeping their relationship, which began in June 2020, private.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the Vogue cover girl said. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

The reality star added, “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this month, an insider revealed to Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the couple, who went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, takes the next step in their blossoming relationship. In fact, the basketball player “says he’s ready to put a ring on it.” The source also explained that the athlete “knows” the runway star “would like some sort of a commitment.”

The dynamic duo “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider added. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.”

Even Kendall’s famous family is on board with the cute duo’s growing bond. “Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon,” the source explained. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … he’s become a member of the family.”