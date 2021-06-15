Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were able to keep up with the love lives of all the sisters, with the very noticeable exception of Kendall Jenner. The supermodel had a specific reason why she didn’t want any of her romances featured on her family’s reality show.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” executive producer Farnaz Farjam told The Daily Dish podcast.

“So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule,” the producer continued. Kendall, 25, has been dating Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, 24, for over a year now, so it’s unclear if he would have made it onto KUWTK had the show continued for another season. But she’s still so incredibly private about her love life that Kendall didn’t even make her relationship with Devin Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021. She shared another photo of the pair to her Instagram Stories on June 12 in celebration of their one year anniversary. It showed Kendall and Devin cuddled together aboard a private plane.

Photo Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall has never been open about flaunting her love life, preferring to keep her romances out of the spotlight. She dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons on and off from 2018 through 2019. Prior to that, she was with current Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin from the summer of 2017 until their breakup in the spring of 2018, just missing her required one-year mark.

While Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian let their loves lives play out on KUWTK, the Jenner sisters were a little more reluctant according to Farnaz.

“I feel like Kylie (Jenner) became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out. But they were at an age … like, if you think about when you’re a young adult coming into adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you,” she explained.

Kylie, 23, allowed her relationship with much-older rapper Tyga, 31, to be shown on KUTWK, but her love life has not been a part of the show ever since she began seeing Travis Scott in 2017. The couple met at the Coachella Music Festival that spring and welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster together on February 1, 2018.

They called it quits as a couple in October 2019 but rekindled their relationship in May 2021 and are “giving their relationship another shot,” a source told In Touch. While Kylie’s joy of being a mother has been shown on KUWTK, Travis was reluctant to let himself be associated with the show. Farnaz said that the “Sicko Model” rapper “didn’t really want to participate.”