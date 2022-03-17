Looking good, Kendall Jenner! The newly strawberry blonde supermodel was spotted stepping out to lunch in Beverly Hills with her sister Khloé Kardashian on Wednesday, March 16.

Kendall, 26, wore a tight grey minidress paired with black high-heeled boots, a black studded handbag and black sunglasses. Moreover, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a bottle of 818 tequila in hand. Who says lunch can’t be a party?

With the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians around the corner — ahem, Thursday, April 14 — Kendall will be back on reality TV after KUWTK ended in June 2021. Although the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum was featured in the official trailer for the new series, her boyfriend, Devin Booker, was noticeably missing.

In the past, Kendall, who took her relationship with the professional athlete, 25, public in February 2021, made it clear why she likes to keep her love life out of the public eye as much as possible.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” the E! alum told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special, referring to sister Kylie Jenner, as well as siblings Khloé, 37, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” Kendall added. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Since then, both Kendall and Devin have remained tight-lipped about their romance, save for a few rare Instagram PDA moments. That said, during a March interview with WSJ. Magazine, the NBA star assured that he’s “enjoying life to the fullest” and that he’s in “a good place right now.”

