Ooh la la! Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking a sheer corset and black bra while attending dinner at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood on Wednesday, September 1.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen in the see-through top, a matching black skirt and strappy black sandals as she entered the restaurant. She also donned a matching black face mask.

It’s possible the supermodel had a night on the town to celebrate her brand new venture. Earlier that day, she was announced as the new creative director at FWRD, a womenswear brand. When she’s not making money moves, the starlet is usually spending time with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

The Vogue cover girl and the Phoenix Suns player, 24, are “making the most of their summer” by jetting all over the world on lavish vacations and spending time together. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in April 2020.

The pair — who made their relationship Instagram official in February — recently returned from a gorgeous Italian excursion, during which they enjoyed the sights from a yacht, dined on luscious Italian meals and packed on the PDA. “[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source explained. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The 818 founder has been incredibly supportive of her man over the last few months, and she has made it a point to show it on their vacations. The dynamic duo embarked on a stunning lakeside vacation prior to their Italy getaway, and during the trip, Kendall was photographed rocking Devin’s Olympic gold medal. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud,” the insider raved about the twosome, who “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

MEGA

Kendall and Devin also think “the next logical step” in their relationship is “to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule,” a second source previously revealed. “It was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the source said. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

The reality star and the NBA player celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.