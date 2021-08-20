Vacation with bae! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted looking loved up as they disembarked from their private plane in Italy on Thursday, August 19.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair could be seen rocking comfy sweatsuits — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, in beige and the NBA star, 24, in black — while exiting the aircraft and heading into the terminal building via the tarmac. They were also photographed talking with one another as well as some of Kenny’s pals, including Fai Khadra.

The happy couple, who made their relationship public in February, are “making the most of their summer,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food.”

The pair have been sharing snapshots from their fun vacations together over the last few months, including a recent trip where Kendall was photographed wearing Devin’s Olympic gold medal while hanging out on a boat. “She does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source explained. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The supermodel “is so supportive” of the basketball player, with whom she celebrated her one-year anniversary in June, the insider added. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud.” The dynamic duo “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

A second source previously revealed that “the next logical step” for Kendall and Devin “was to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule.” Additionally, “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The insider gushed that the transition was “seamless” when it came to meshing their living spaces. “They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the source said. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

The Vogue cover girl and the Phoenix Suns player first sparked romance rumors in April 2020.